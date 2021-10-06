Two people displaced after Fargo mobile home fire

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – No one was hurt during a mobile home fire in North Fargo Wednesday afternoon.

Crews responded to the 1200 block of Monte Carlo Drive North around 3:10. The Fargo Fire Department says when crews arrived they found flames coming out from under the home and they were quickly put out

Officials say two people and three dogs were able to get out safely. Fire crews helped one dog get out of the home. No one was hurt.

Both people are displaced and are getting help from the Red Cross.

A cause is under investigation and Fargo Fire says a damage estimate isn’t available.

The Fargo Fire Department reminds us it is National Fire Prevention Week. They ask you to check smoke detectors every month and make an exit plan in case of a fire.

