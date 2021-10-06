WATCH: Trooper justified in Morton County shooting, dashcam video released

UPDATE: The Morton County State’s Attorney’s Office says a North Dakota trooper who shot and killed a man on I-94 13 miles west of Mandan last month was justified.

After reviewing evidence, State’s Attorney Allen Koppy said Trooper Steven Mayer was justified in defending himself and others. The Highway Patrol says Mayer acted within department policy.

Forty-five-year-old Craig Knutson of Billings, Montana was shot following a 21 mile long chase that began as a reckless driver call on Sep. 7. A trooper used a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle and Knutson was given several loud commands to get his hands up.

Authorities say a handgun was found in the vehicle.

Iverson says the pursuit was at highway speeds of around 70-75 mph. He says it was not immediately clear why Knutson fled.

