Fargo South High School implements BARR system

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Fargo South High School is the first school in the state to implement BARR which stands for building assets, reducing risks.

This model is used on the school’s ninth graders. It’s designed to improve the education system with data and relationships. It’s also expected to empower students, teachers and families with information so schools can realign existing resources to create a culture of support and success.

“It really just systematized all of the interventions and hard work that our teachers were already doing, and honors their time to intervene with students early and develop relationships faster,” Fargo South High School Assistant Principal Shannon Mortrud said.

“We get to know all the Freshmen right away so that we kind of know what works for them, what doesn’t work for them, and we get to know them on an individual basis,” Barr Coordinator Molly Lundon said.

BARR’s mission is to create schools where adults recognize their strengths and help them succeed.