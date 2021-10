UND Volleyball Coach placed on administrative leave

Courtesy: University of North Dakota Athletics

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) – The University of North Dakota has placed Head Volleyball Coach Jeremiah Tiffin has been placed on administrative leave.

Director of Athletics Bill Chaves says in a statement “Upon learning of some potential issues within the program, we felt that a review of these issues be conducted immediately.”

Assistant coaches Erin Green and Steve Rindfleisch have been named co-interim head coaches.