Pet Connection: Meet Zumi

Zumi Joins Pet Connection From Homeward Animal Shelter

This week’s Pet Connection is an energetic young pup looking to be the baby of the house.

Zumi’s adoption fee is $100 off during October thanks to Muscatell Subaru and the Subaru Loves Pets Adopt-A-Thon.

Zumi is also part of a contest on the Homeward Animal Shelter Facebook page.

Just head to this post and comment on what you think his top three breeds are.

Remember, Heather called him a Lab mix in the video.

They’ll share his DNA results Friday and the winner will get a prize!

Click here to learn more about Zumi.