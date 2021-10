Dryer fire at Fargo hotel, guests evacuated

FARGO (KVRR) – A dryer fire led to the partial evacuation of a Fargo hotel Monday morning.

The fire was reported at the Delta by Marriott at 1635 42nd St. S.

Battalion Chief Lee Soeth says the dryer was located on the second floor. Soeth said hotel guests on the second, third, and fourth floors evacuated.

There were no reports of injuries. The cause will be investigated.