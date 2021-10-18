Fatal Shooting In Casselton

Man Told Dispatch He Shot Victim At Bar

CASSELTON, N.D. (KVRR) — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting overnight in Casselton.

The Sheriff’s Office says a deputy responded to the Club 94 Bar and Grill just before 2 a.m. Monday.

A man called dispatch saying that he shot someone.

A deputy detained the man and started life-saving measures the victim.

Casselton Ambulance took him to a hospital where he died.

The Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate. They say there is no danger to the public.

The victim’s name is not being released at this time.