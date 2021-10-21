LIVE: Monster Mash Trunk or Treat

Save yourself the door-to-door and gather for goodies in Moorhead this year.

Just days before Halloween, they’re summoning the monsters to gather in Moorhead’s city center… and you can be there too.

The city’s parks and recreation department is holding its first-ever Monster Mash Trunk or Treat on October 28th.

You can gather under the full moon with your little witches, hobgoblins, werewolves and vampires for candy, crafts, and games.

It’s an outdoor event at the Moorhead Center Mall parking lot, perfect for social distancing for your not-yet-vaccinated little ones.

The city is also inviting local businesses, organizations and even individuals to host and decorate a car to distribute candy.

The Parks department’s Trevor Magnuson Zoomed in live to the Morning Show to talk with Emily Welker about why parents are looking for some safe, fun and festive options to keep kids entertained and covid-free this Halloween.

For more information, and to fill out an application for a host car:

http://www.cityofmoorhead.com/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/4759/19?backlist=%2fdepartments%2fparks-recreation