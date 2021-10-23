Law enforcement working to collect pills off the streets at Drug Take Back Day

As Red Ribbon Week continues, Moorhead Police are working to rid our communities of narcotics.

Moorhead, MN, (KVRR)- Officers set up drug take back stands at both Hornbachers locations in Moorhead, where people were encouraged to drop off pills to be destroyed by the DEA.

This is an event they do twice a year, once in the spring and once in the fall. They typically bring in around 70 to 100 pounds of pills.

Officer Jordan Werk serves as the D.AR.E. officer in Moorhead and was on the scene collecting the pills from community members.

“We’re doing a drug take back event with the DEA and what we do is collect unused prescription medication whether they’re old or current, we’ll take any of your unused medications and they will be provided to the DEA to take care of and destroy. Great event, I love meeting everybody out here, and I get to see a lot of community members,” said Moorhead D.A.R.E Officer Jordan Werk.

Officers do not check which types of pills are brought in.