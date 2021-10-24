National Guard Troops Deployed To D.C. In 2020 Return Home

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR/AP) — Members of a Bismarck-based North Dakota National Guard unit who were called to active duty in Washington, D.C. late last year are back home.

Gov. Doug Burgum and Senators John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer attended a homecoming ceremony for the Guard members in Bismarck.

Seventy soldiers with Company C, 2nd Battalion of the 285th Aviation Regiment were deployed last November to the nation’s capital.

The unit flies the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter and was called up to transport personnel and light cargo within what’s known as the National Capital Region.

“Great to have everybody home, great on this first weekend back together here in Bismarck to have a day where we can come together and say thank you to you and your families, the communities and all those that support the military,” said Burgum.

“Great leadership is the key to success in any organization and we are fortunate in North Dakota National Guard to have such great leadership starting with Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann.”

Burgum said the unit successfully flew about 1,300 hours and completed more than 50 mission requests during the nine-month deployment.