ND Department of Health To Turn Off Comments Section on Posts

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) — North Dakota Department of Health announcing it is turning off all comment sections on its social media sites starting Tuesday to curtail the spread of misinformation.

The department made the announcement on its social media pages including Facebook.

The department will turn off comments and replies on all posts and not be specific to any particular topic.

Many of the department’s posts on COVID-19 have attracted numerous comments from people on all sides of the issue.

It wrote that social media channels will continue to be a source for sharing verified public health information.

NDDoH private message inboxes will remain open on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and will be monitored 7 days a week.

Hundreds of people have responded in the comments section under the department’s post with some saying it should have happened long ago while others call it government censorship.