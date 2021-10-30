Red River Market Wraps Up Its Final Day of the Season

The Red River Market is celebrating its final day of the year.

One of the biggest farmers market in the area is wrapping up for the season.

“We are celebrating our last day of the season. The Red River Market is our community’s largest farmer’s market, we represent over 70 small businesses – we have got about 50 or 60 here today. Our mission is to really help our community experience the joys of local food,” says Red River Market Co-founder, Simone Wai.

As this year’s Red River Market is coming to an end, several people are out here stockpiling goods from their favorite local vendors.

Jeremiah Utect, owner of Flannel Fizz Soda says there is a high customer demand at the market.

“This is the best market in North Dakota; you have to make sure you have enough product. We do a lot of experimental stuff that we only sell here and it is always fresh. So the rhubarb soda we are selling, I packaged on Wednesday,” explains Utect.

Another vendor, Three Bears Honey Co. sells honey produced and harvested in the Red River Valley. Marketing Manager, Brittany Luthi says the event is a great way to boost brand awareness.

“We have been a part of the Red River Market since it started and it is just such a great opportunity for us to get to see people in the area, talk to them and hear how they are using our products. We are also in the grocery stores so there is that avenue for people to try our honey, but it is just really nice to have this in-person experience with everyone,” says Luthi.

This year’s market drew in the largest crowd yet.

Wai adds, “This has been our biggest season ever, our biggest crowds ever. I think after everyone was at home last year, everyone just wants to be out in the community and see each other again.”