Skate City Holds Annual Halloween Skate

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Skate City held its annual Family Halloween Skate for all ages.

Families were encouraged to dress up in costumes as they skated to old and new Halloween songs.

The four hour skate session had kids dance in the dark and play games.

They also had a coloring table and snacks for those taking a break.

If you’re new to skating or a little rusty, Skate City offers classes for beginners.

“If you’ve never skated before I think this is a great place to start. We have skate classes every Saturday from 11:15 to 12:00 and I think it’s a great place to start,” said Neveah, a DJ for Skate City.

The skating rink has multiple themed events and is available for parties.