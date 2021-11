Statue decapitated at south Fargo church

FARGO (KVRR) – A statue was vandalized outside St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in south Fargo.

A church volunteer says the statue was decapitated sometime between Saturday night and Monday morning.

The church is asking nearby residents to check their surveillance video and to contact them if they have more information.

Fargo police been notified.