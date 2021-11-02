LIVE: Stick It To Cancer

Stick up for the folks in our community who are struggling with medical issues.

Young hockey players in the region are struggling through tryouts right about now, and they’ve taken a lot of time and effort to get to this point.

And so have their parents.

That’s why one of the region’s long-running fundraisers is getting going again this year at just the right time.

Stick it to Cancer got started in 2010 by some hockey moms looking to help out a fellow mom with her breast cancer diagnosis.

Since then, they’ve expanded their mission to help out families dealing with a broad range of medical problems.

This Thursday, you can help them out with an evening of live music, auction items, adult beverages and more.

It’s an adults-only evening that kicks off the “Stick it to Cancer”/Lend a Hand Up season, with the Johnson 5.

A t-shirt purchase gets you into the show free, as well as to the Stick it to Cancer hockey event later this season.

Lend a Hand Up’s Stephanie Astrup Zoomed in live to the Morning Show to talk about the event’s mission and how your contribution helps young hockey players as well as families who need help with health care.