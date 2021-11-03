Grand Forks Public Health to begin vaccinating children 5 to 11 Thursday

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) – Grand Forks Public Health is offering Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines for children ages five to 11 starting Thursday.

You can get your child a shot at the Grand Cities Mall from 3:00 to 7:00 PM. Vaccinations for people 12 and older and boosters are also given at the same location.

“We are very excited to be able to serve children and teens. Many parents have been asking for this for a long time. Keeping kids safe is something Grand Forks Public Health is highly focused on, and COVID-19 vaccinations are a big step towards childhood safety,” Grand Forks Public Health Vaccination Team Coordinator Jessica Stuart said.

Click here for more information on coronavirus vaccinations given by Grand Forks Public Health.