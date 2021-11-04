Pet Connection: Meet Magnolia

Magnolia is a favorite at the Humane Society of Otter Tail County

No Pet Connection video this week, but our friends at the Humane Society of Otter Tail County in Fergus Falls want you to know about one of their favorite kitties.

Magnolia! She’s year and a half old spayed female who is incredibly sweet and social. She originally came in as a stray at the end of summer and was never reclaimed. Magnolia is a staff and volunteer favorite because of her calm and friendly personality.

She is social with everyone and would make a wonderful family cat. She does well with other cats and would also be ok living with a calmer dog.

If Magnolia is the kitty for you, click here to learn more about her.