Sen. Cramer Checks On Operations at Border With Mexico

MCALLEN, TX (KVRR) — Republican North Dakota Sen. Kevin Cramer is talking about his recent visit to the southern border.

“I saw a lot of things and much of what I saw sort of I would have to say just verified what I had already heard,” said Cramer.

“But, there’s no way to really understand the severity of the problem unless you’ve been there and you’ve seen it.”

Cramer traveled to McAllen, Texas to observe the Departments of Defense and Homeland Security operations along the border.

He took a nighttime ride-along tour of the Rio Grande Valley with a Border Patrol agent, visited a processing facility for families and unaccompanied minors and met with a property rights association.

Cramer claims the Biden Administration’s goal is to allow at least two million illegal immigrants into the country every year, which he is against.

“As a Midwesterner, as a conservative, as a law-and-order American who puts America first, I hear the policies of the Biden Administration and say ‘that doesn’t make sense.’ Until you consider the goals of the Biden Administration. The goals of the Biden Administration are to allow at least two million illegal immigrants into the country every year.”