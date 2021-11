Masks required in Hawley schools beginning Thursday

HAWLEY, Minn. (KVRR) – The Hawley School District announces a mask requirement for its elementary and high schools beginning Thursday.

The district says on Facebook there are five positive cases of coronavirus in each school. It has a policy if a school has five confirmed cases, masks will be required for two weeks or until the number of cases drops.

The district will notify parents if the timeline needs to be extended.