Pet Connection: Meet Hansel

A handsome fellow who's good at conversation.

If you’re looking for some good conversation, chances are, you don’t think bringing home a new house pet is going to fit the bill.

Siamese cats, however, may be just what you need.

They’re often considered to be among the “chattiest” of cat breeds.

And this guy, Hansel, a ten-year-old Siamese at Homeward Animal Shelter, is no exception.

Homeward’s Heather Klefstad introduces us to handsome Hansel and his delightful conversational skills.

Find out more about him with this video, and on his profile at Homewardonline.org

https://www.homewardonline.org/available-pets/available-cats/#petfocus_0=&resultSort_0=animalRescueID&resultOrder_0=asc&page_0=11&age_0=&sex_0=&searchString_0=&action_0=search