Bus carrying Dickinson State football team crashes in Kidder County

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol says two people were injured when a bus carrying the Dickinson State University football team collided with an SUV Friday morning near Crystal Springs.

The driver of the SUV was traveling east on I-94 when he lost control on an icy bridge, entered the median and then came back into the eastbound lane before colliding with the bus. Both vehicles came to a rest in the ditch.

There were no injuries aboard the bus, which was carrying 38 players and coaches. The driver of the SUV and a passenger were injured.

The State Patrol says there was blowing snow and the road was ice-covered at the time of the crash.

The investigation remains open.