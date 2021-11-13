Fargo’s JDRF walk raises over $30,000 for type 1 diabetes research

The global organization hosts walks and activities all over the nation.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)- The weather didn’t stop people from gathering at Scheels Arena for the JDRF One Walk to give hope to everyone impacted by type 1 diabetes.

Fargo’s walk raises over $30,000 in funds for type 1 diabetes research.

JDRF’s priority is to fund research to develop a better treatment and deliver a cure for the disease.

An organizer says she loves seeing people make instant connections that last a lifetime.

“Today we are trying to help people make connections to other people that have type 1 diabetes, especially for children. So many of the children are in situations where they are the only child in their town, school. We just want to help them know that there are other people that face the same disease and help support the parents,” Danelle Johnson, JDRF volunteer and organizer said.

This is Fargo’s seventh year hosting a JDRF One walk.