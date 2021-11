Man Wanted For Murder in Tennessee Caught in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A man wanted for murder in Shelby County, Tennessee is caught in Fargo.

The Metro Street Crimes Unit learned a warrant was out for 31-year-old Kezo Johnson and worked through the night to track him down on Friday.

Johnson, who has no permanent address, was arrested at a home in the 1100 block of 22nd Street South and taken to the Cass County Jail.

He is wanted for First Degree Murder and Attempted Murder in Tennessee.