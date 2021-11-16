Dorgan slams Sanford for $49 million retirement payment

A $49 million retirement payment for former Sanford Health CEO? I thought Sanford Health was a non-profit organization! Who will pay for that? I think we know that answer! — Byron L. Dorgan (@ByronDorgan) November 16, 2021

FARGO (KVRR) – Former U.S. Senator Byron Dorgan used Twitter to attack Sanford Health for providing a $49 million payout to former CEO Kelby Krabbenhoft.

Dorgan said he thought that Sanford was a non-profit organization and quipped “Who will pay for that? I think we know the answer!”

Krabbenhoft left Sanford last year after he wrote an email to employees with controversial statements about COVID-19 and mask use.

Sanford Health has defended the payment and said the majority of Krabbenhoft’s compensation was contractually obligated as part of his retirement plan.

Dorgan spent several decades in public service, including 18 years in the Senate. He’s currently a Senior Fellow at the Bipartisan Policy Center.