Watch: Garage fire leads to evacuations in Glen Ullin

GLEN ULLIN, N.D. (KVRR) – The Morton County Sheriff’s Office says some residents had to be evacuated Tuesday night while crews battled a large garage fire in Glen Ullin.

The fire broke out at around 7:30 p.m., which led to evacuations in five nearby homes.

No one was inside the garage at the time, and it appears the fire’s origin was a wood burning stove.

The garage, and the vehicles inside were a total loss.

The residents returned to their homes at approximately 9:00 p.m. No injuries were reported.