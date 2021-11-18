Pet Connection: Meet Tobey & Sunny

The Maltese mixes are learning a bunch after starting off life in an unfortunate situation

We have a couple adorable pups who had a rough start to life this week for Pet Connection.

But man, they’re cute, and hopefully they find a good home soon.

Meet Sunny and Tobey from the Uffda Animal Rescue in Cando, North Dakota.

They’re Maltese mixes. Sunny is a female. Tobey is a male. They came from a hoarding situation, so they’re a little behind on their socialization. But they’re catching on quickly!

If you want to help them turn their fortunes around, click here for more information.

The Uffda Animal Rescue also wants you to know that all the cats you could see hanging around the video are also available for adoption. Their information is also at the link above.

Plus, if you’re looking for a good conversation buddy, look no further than Hansel. He’s so hot right now.

The Siamese cat joined us for Pet Connection last week from Homeward Animal Shelter.

Siamese cats are known as a pretty talkative breed, and Hansel lives up to the billing.

The 10-year-old kitty is still looking for a home this morning. Head on over to the morning show page on kvrr.com to find out more about this spectacular senior Siamese.