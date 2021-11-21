Polk Co. House destroyed by fire after propane tank brought inside to thaw

TRAIL, Minn. (KVRR) — A house in Polk County is destroyed by fire after a 20-pound propane tank is brought inside to thaw out, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office tells KVRR Local News that it happened just after noon at 302 Birch Street in Trail, Minnesota, north of Fosston.

They report minor injuries among the man and child inside the home when the fire started.

The house was a complete loss.

They say there will be no further details released at this time.