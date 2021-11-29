RDO’s Caters Taters raises $88,000

FARGO (KVRR) – The annual RDO Caters Taters fundraiser collected $88,000 this year.

Proceeds from the event will be given to Bio Girls. The Fargo-based charity focuses on building the self-esteem of girls from 6-12 with community service, mentoring and physical activity.

“The board and staff of BIO Girls are filled with gratitude – gratitude for RDO and its employees for all the work they put into making the event a success” Missy Heilman, BIO Girls founder and executive director said.

Each year, BIO Girls reaches 1 in 25 girls in North Dakota. The organization’s goal is to expand this to 1 in 6 girls by 2025.

RDO holds a baked potato feed each November and donates the proceeds to a local charity.