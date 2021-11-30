UPDATE: One Person Injured as Fire destroys House south of Fargo

(courtesy, KFGO)

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR UPDATE 11/30/21 5:45PM) — One person is hurt and a house a total loss south of Fargo, east of Highway 81.

Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner and Horace Fire were the first to respond to the structure fire around 3:45 this afternoon.

One person was taken to the hospital with injuries, their status is unknown.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the blaze.

Crews from Davenport, Kindred and West Fargo also responded to the scene along with The Salvation Army and North Dakota Highway Patrol.

**ORIGINAL STORY BELOW**

FARGO (KVRR/KFGO) – Fire gutted a home south of Fargo, along U.S. Highway 81 in the Oxbow area Tuesday.

Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner says he believes everyone was able to get out of the home safely.

A large plume of smoke could be seen for several miles.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.