Dilworth’s Red Hen Taphouse raising money for Mike Zimmer Foundation

DILWORTH, Minn. (KVRR) – Grab some food at Red Hen Taphouse, have some fun, and help the Vikings’ head coach’s charity.

“Ten percent from every purchase of charity chicken will go directly to my non-profit, the Mike Zimmer Foundation which helps give back to the youth of Minnesota,” Vikings Head Coach Mike Zimmer said.

Each month Red Hen Taphouse will create a unique chicken recipe with ten percent of sales being donated to an organization chosen by an employee. December’s dish is chicken bacon mac and cheese.

The Mike Zimmer Foundation helps children and teens by giving out college scholarships, free youth football camps, backpack drives, game day experiences, Shop with A Pro and teaming up with Children’s hospitals and the Salvation Army.