Park Rapids Man Killed in Crash in Beltrami County

BELTRAMI CO., Minn. (KVRR) — A 20-year-old man from Park Rapids is dead after a crash last night on snow covered roads in Beltrami County.

Minnesota State Patrol says 19-year-old Zennah Erickson of Park Rapids lost control of her car on Highway 71 south of Blackduck.

The car crashed into an oncoming pickup driven by 50-year-old Daryl Lundberg of Blackduck.

Erickson’s passenger, Colton Erickson, was killed.

She was taken to Sanford in Fargo with non-life threatening injuries.

Lundberg was not hurt.

The crash happened just before 6 Sunday night.