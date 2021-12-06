Two men indicted for September shooting death in Moorhead

Idris Haji-Mohamed (left) Ibrahim Isaac

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – A Clay County grand jury has indicted a Rochester, Minn. man in connection with the September shooting death of Abdi Abdi in Moorhead.

Clay County Attorney Brian Melton says Idris Haji-Mohamed is charged with 1st Degree pre-mediated murder. Haji-Mohamed was earlier charged with 2nd-degree murder.

Another man, Ibrahim Isaac, was also indicted for aiding and abetting 1st degree pre-meditated murder.

Moorhead police responded to the shooting Sept. 10 near the corner of 17th St. and 30th Ave. S.

Haji-Mohamed was arrested in Rochester Dec. 2 by Rochester police, Olmstead County deputies and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Judge Galen Vaa modified Haji-Mohamed’s bail to $3 million without conditions, or $1.75 million with conditions. Issac’s bail was set at $3 million without conditions, or $2 million with conditions.

Melton says if convicted, both men will face mandatory sentences of life in prison.