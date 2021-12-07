Cheney Middle School students kept home following threat

The West Fargo Police Department alerted the school district to a very specific threat of violence.

WEST FARGO, ND (KVRR) – Students at Cheney Middle School in West Fargo are learning from home after police determined a serious threat to the school.

The threat was shared anonymously in a Snapchat group.

Police say students brought the message to the attention of authorities.

Here’s the message that was sent to Cheney Middle School Families and Staff:

Late last evening, the West Fargo Police Department alerted the school district to a very specific threat of violence regarding Cheney Middle School for today, Tuesday, December 7. This threat was shared anonymously in a Snapchat group; we are so grateful to the students that brought this to our attention so it could be investigated immediately. The WF Police Department is taking this threat seriously, has been working on the investigation all night, and is committed to keeping the district informed as the situation evolves.

For today, Tuesday, December 7, Cheney Middle School will have an offsite learning day. Staff should report to work; students will remain at home and attend classes virtually using their school-issued device. We will follow our late-start bell schedule. The first half of the class is synchronous learning via Microsoft Teams and the second half of the class is time to work on assignments and activities.

Leveraging our ability to continue educating students even when they’re offsite provides the police department with additional time to identify the individual that made the threat. WFPS will share any updates that we receive as the day progresses.