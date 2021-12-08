Burgum will visit North Dakota National Guard on southern border

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – Gov. Doug Burgum says he will travel to Texas next week to visit 125 North Dakota National Guard soldiers serving on the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Bismarck-based 957th Engineer Company was deployed in October. Their mission is expected to last about a year.

“We’re grateful for the brave men and women of the North Dakota National Guard for their readiness and service to protect our great state and nation, and we look forward to visiting them next week as they support efforts to end this humanitarian crisis and secure the southern border,” Burgum said.

While on site, Burgum will receive briefings from North Dakota National Guard officials and the Department of Homeland Security.

The mobilization was requested by the Army through the National Guard Bureau and is a continuation of the southern border military mission that began in 2018.