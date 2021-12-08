Parents not convinced shooting threat is resolved at Cheney Middle School

Online shooting threat 12/7/2021

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – West Fargo Public School officials received multiple phone calls from parents Wednesday morning, expressing concern that a shooting threat investigation involving Cheney Middle School is not fully resolved.

“We have heard from several families this morning expressing concern that the initial threat of school violence referenced five individuals, and only two individuals have been taken into custody. The West Fargo Police Department is confident that there are no further suspects in relation to Monday evening’s threat” a school district spokesperson said.

“Please know that we would not have made the decision to return to onsite learning if there was still concern from the police department about additional suspects or continued threats to safety.”

Two juveniles, one from West Fargo and the other from Fargo, were taken into custody Tuesday afternoon for making threats against the school on social media. Police say search warrants were executed at two locations and say the juveniles acted independently of each other.

The threat, shared anonymously in a Snapchat group, said “going to shoot up cheney middle school tomorrow at 12:08 (8th grade lunch.) I will have four people helping.”

The Cass County State’s Attorney’s office will consider charges of terrorizing, a class C felony.