LIVE: Creating the Capitol Christmas Tree

Top this! If you can reach that high.

Think your Christmas tree is a tough job to tackle every year?

Check out this one.

North Dakota’s state capitol is hosting its annual “Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony” Monday night at 5:30.

Staff members started work on the 26-foot tree about six weeks ago, when the First Lady chose this year’s theme, “Share Your Story.”

It takes 4 to 5 people about 4 hours to construct the tree, which takes some 11,480 lights to illuminate.

But it’s not just capitol staffers that put in the hard work on the tree.

The tree itself represents a collaborative effort of the people of North Dakota.

People from all over the state handcraft individual ornaments that fit with the theme, then send them in for inclusion on the tree.

Two of the staff members who made this year’s tree happen Zoomed in live to the Morning Show.

Listen to Administrative Assistant Julie Strom and Construction and Maintenance Project Manager Thomas Raab as they describe the team effort that goes into setting up and displaying the jewel of the holiday season at the Capitol Building in Bismarck.