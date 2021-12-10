Great Plains Food Bank sees high demand during the holidays

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – There’s no better way to celebrate the holidays than by giving back.

Donating time or money to the Great Plains Food Bank is one of many ways you can do that this year.

As more people seek food assistance, the food bank’s mobile and stationary food pantries are rising to meet the demand.

Donations can be made online, in-person, or by mail.

Food pantries are open several times throughout December and January to meet the high demand during the holidays.

“Now this is certainly one of those times of year where our demand is going to be the highest. We want to be sure that we are adequately supplied and that we have the resources to be able to fill that need,” Great Plains Food Bank Communications Manager Jared Slinde said.

