Heating issue leads to early dismissal at Horace High School

HORACE, N.D. (KVRR) – Students at Horace High School were dismissed from onsite learning at 10:30 a.m. Friday because of a heating problem.

The West Fargo School District released the following statement:

This morning, a significant issue was identified with the building’s HVAC unit, which controls our heat. To best address this issue, the contractor needs to shut the entire unit down, meaning the building will be without heat.

We will be dismissing students from onsite learning at 10:30AM. Buses will run at that time. Students will connect virtually with their teachers for blocks 3 and 4 this afternoon; they will connect with their block three teacher starting at 12:30PM and will receive additional information on academic expectations for the remainder of their day.

If your student participates on the debate team, they have the option of going to Heritage Middle School for the afternoon, so they can catch their event bus at 2:00PM. Students that participate in after school activities that have practice this evening also have the option of going to Heritage Middle School for the afternoon, if rides back and forth are not feasible for the family to provide. Practice locations will be communicated by Mr. Midthun in a separate communication.

If you have any concerns with the time that your student will be dismissed and need to make alternate arrangements, please contact our office as soon as you’re able.

Thank you for your understanding and flexibility as we work through this unexpected change to our Friday schedule.