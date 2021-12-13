Fargo-Moorhead Red Cross volunteers heading east to help with tornado relief

KENTUCKY (KVRR) – Seventeen Red Cross volunteers from Minnesota and The Dakotas, including three from Fargo-Moorhead, are heading to Kentucky to help with tornado relief.

They will run eight shelters in Kentucky. Many of the volunteers are in the Mayfield area which has been hit hard by storms.

The Executive Director of the local Red Cross chapter says he was getting calls about how people can help once the news of the tornado broke.

The local volunteers are expected to spend at least two weeks out east.

“That speaks to the compassion our volunteers have to lead first to head into disaster knowing that they may end up missing their family Christmas,” Executive Director of the Eastern North Dakota and Northwestern Minnesota Chapter of American Red Cross Kevin Mehrer said.

The local Red Cross has already sent 200 blood products to help with tornado relief. Mehrer says his organization is seeing a blood shortage it hasn’t seen in a decade.

Click here to donate money to the Red Cross, click here to volunteer and click here to donate blood.