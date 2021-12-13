LIVE: Medora Musical Hits The Road With Christmas Show

"A Magical Medora Christmas" Visiting Towns Throughout ND & MN This Month

An Iconic North Dakota musical troupe is hitting the road this month with a holiday show.

The Medora Musical’s “A Magical Medora Christmas” tour visits towns throughout our region, starting Tuesday in Wahpeton.

The show comes to the Fargo Theatre next Monday, December 20th.

The people behind the show had to cancel some dates due to a couple of breakthrough COVID cases, but the tour is back on as scheduled.

The show promises a similar atmosphere to the famed musical show they put on every year in Medora.

Medora Musical Associate Producer and Music Arranger Chad Willow explains, “It captures the essence of Medora with families and entertainment and the wholesomeness of it. It really does. And the music is great. We have a cowboy section. Obviously, Medora is all about cowboys and horses and stagecoaches.”

