Moorhead School Board changes quarantine & masking rules

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – The Moorhead School Board votes to replace in-school close contact quarantine for students with testing and make masking inside buildings optional.

The quarantine changes begins January 3 for the high school, career academy and preschools, Jan. 17 for middle schools and Jan. 31 for elementary schools.

Masks become optional for preschools on Jan. 3, the high school and career academy on Jan. 17, Jan. 31 for middle schools and Feb. 14 for elementary schools.

“Now that the vaccine is available to students who are age five and above, Moorhead Area Public Schools desires to maximize in-person instructional time for all students, while keeping staff and students safe. These changes will both reduce the amount of classroom time missed due to quarantine and continue to mitigate spread within the school setting. The support of our school board, staff, parents and students is greatly appreciated as plans are revised to provide a safe educational environment where students can thrive,” Superintendent Dr. Brandon Lunak said.

