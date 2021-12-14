LIVE: Holiday Fun at the Fargo Theatre

It's the jewel of downtown Fargo, and it's full of heartwarming fun for the whole family.

It’s a big month for the Fargo Theatre and holiday entertainment.

The Fargo Theatre is once again giving us the chance to see the beloved holiday classic “White Christmas” on the big screen.

It’s just one of the many shows happening there during the holidays, including “The Muppet Christmas Carol” and first-run movies like “Being the Ricardos.”

You can also catch a free, live organ performance each noon hour, called “Holiday Pipes.”

You’re asked to bring a nonperishable food donation, in lieu of admission, for the local food pantry.

The Fargo Theatre itself is itself a nonprofit, and it’s a big time of year for the organization not just to raise funds to continue operations, but also to give back to the community.

The Theatre’s Sean Volk Zoomed in live to the Morning Show to talk about the theater’s return to full Christmas programming, and how seeing movies in the theater can connect us in ways we’ve been missing out on since the pandemic started.