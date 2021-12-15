LIVE: Homebuyer Help in a Tough Market

Is getting a new home on your holiday wish list?

If you’re trying to buy a house right now, you’re not just up against the weather slowing you down as you go from property to property looking for the right one.

You’re also dealing with one of the toughest housing markets in years.

And for first-time homebuyers, it might be easy to panic — and put in an offer on something that’s just not right for you, your family, or your lifestyle.

Instead of panicking, get prepared.

There’s a new nonprofit open in the region that aims to help get would-be home buyers educated about the basics.

it’s called Doorsteps Midwest, and it offers classes that each month teach you about estimating how much house you can afford, how to get ready to shop, and introduce you to local experts in the industry.

Not only that, but it can potentially hook you up with 7500 dollars in down payment assistance.

Nonprofit founder Jenny Buhr, who’s also a local realtor, Zoomed in live to talk on the Morning Show with Emily Welker about the mission of the new nonprofit and why it’s so important to go in to your home-buying experience with all the information you can get.