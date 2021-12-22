Police to hold news conference to discuss cause of deaths of Moorhead family members

GoFundMe

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Moorhead police are scheduled to hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss the deaths of seven family members who died over the weekend in a Moorhead home.

The news conference is tentatively scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Police will release the preliminary causes of death based on laboratory blood tests, although the investigation remains open.

The victims were identified as 37-year-old Belin Hernandez, 34-year-old Marleny Pinto, 16-year-old Breylin Hernandez, 7-year-old Mike Hernandez, 5-year-old Marbely Hernandez, 32-year-old Eldor Hernandez Castillo and 19-year-old Mariela Guzman Pinto.

Police have said the preliminary autopsy ruled out any obvious trauma as the cause of death.