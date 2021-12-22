Two hospitalized for carbon monoxide exposure in Fargo apartment building

FARGO (KVRR) – Two people, including one person who was unresponsive, were taken to a hospital after Fargo police and firefighters responded to an apartment building containing high levels of carbon monoxide.

Police say carbon monoxide levels were found to be high in the unconscious resident’s apartment as well as the hallway outside of the apartment. The other resident was transported to an emergency room after reporting symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Police and firefighters made contact with everyone else inside the building and offered medical help as needed. Fire crews were ventilating the building in the 4700 block of 46th St. S.

Officials are once again urging area residents to have carbon monoxide detectors in their homes or apartment