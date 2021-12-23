Two children missing after house fire near Bemidji

BEMIDJI, Minn. (KVRR) – Two children are missing following a residential fire Thursday morning near Bemidji.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office says the fire was reported at 6:12 a.m. The home is in the 9000 block of Pony Lake Rd NW in Liberty Township, about 13 miles northwest of Bemidji.

The second floor of the home was fully engulfed upon the first units arriving on scene. Initial reports indicated that two children residing in the home were unaccounted for.

The names of the people involved have not been released.

The state fire marshal will investigate the cause.