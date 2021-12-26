6 People Displaced During Christmas Day Fire in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Six people are forced out of their homes after a Christmas Day apartment fire.

It was reported last night around 8 on Fiechtner Drive South.

Fire crews arrived to find smoke and fire coming from the door of the first floor apartment.

The building was searched and everyone was able to get out safely.

Fire officials say there was heavy fire damage to the entire apartment and smoke damage throughout the building.

Six people were displaced until gas and electrical serviced can be restored.

The cause of the fire is unknown but it started in the kitchen area.