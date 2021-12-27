Fargo Public Works plan is to have all residential streets cleared by 9:00 p.m. Monday

Garbage and recycling collection will take place on Monday and will not be delayed.

FARGO, ND (KVRR) – Due to snow coverage of up to nine inches on residential streets, all City of Fargo facilities (including COVID-19 testing sites) will open two hours late, at 9:45 a.m.

The Fargo City Commission meeting (scheduled for Monday at 5 p.m.) will be held as scheduled.

Due to the New Year Holiday observance on Friday, December 31, both Monday and Tuesday routes will be collected on Monday, December 27.

Wednesday through Friday routes will also be collected one day early.

Fargo Public Works Department crews will work on clearing snow from residential streets from 7 a.m. until all 1,400 lane miles in Fargo have been cleared.

This is estimated to be completed by 9 p.m. on Monday.

Residents are encouraged to check The City of Fargo’s Facebook and Twitter pages for the most up-to-date information regarding road clearing and winter weather events in Fargo.