Meet The Metro’s 1st Baby of 2022

Decker John Tobkin was born at 1:19 a.m. New Year's Day

Fargo, N.D. (KVRR) – The Metro’s first new baby of the year actually waited quite a while to make his entrance.

Meet Decker John Tobkin, born at 1:19 a.m. New Year’s Day at Sanford in Fargo.

Proud parents Kelsey and Tanner live in Moorhead.

He was born in the early hours of the year, but it wasn’t a quick birth by any means.

Kelsey’s labor began around 4 a.m. New Year’s Eve. That’s about 21 hours.

New Year’s Eve was Decker’s due date.

But him waiting a bit makes his birthday all the sweeter.

Tanner Tobkin says, “To be honest I didn’t know it was such a big deal. We kind of made it a running joke when we thought that the due date was on New Year’s Eve. Just thought, oh what if we’re the first baby of 2022, and lo and behold here we are.”

Kelsey adds, “It’s gonna be a fun birthday to celebrate moving forward.”

Ironically, the Tobkins normally host a New Year’s Eve party. That obviously didn’t happen yesterday, but they say they’ll continue their parties in the future, complete with a whole new reason to celebrate.