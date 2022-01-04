NDSU equipment working hard to ship everything the team needs to Frisco

The Bison hope to leave for Texas tomorrow and everything they require for preparation will be on one trailer.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)- Before NDSU plays in the FCS national championship, team managers are prepping all the luggage for the game behind the scenes.

The team of nine including the director of operations a grad assistant and seven team managers, have been gathering jerseys, equipment, laptops and projectors for the big game Saturday.

This process usually takes several days.

“We’ve been loading up everything for the semi which involves everything needed for the game on Saturday along with everything needed for practice down there Thursday, Friday and everything we need at the hotel too Wednesday through Saturday. It kind of takes quite awhile so we started yesterday so we kinda packed Sunday, Monday,” North Dakota State Football Director of Equipment and Operations Nate Bjoralt said.

After everything is packed one person is responsible for driving everything to Texas.